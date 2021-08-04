Digimon Sparks Backlash Over "Political Correctness" Script

✖

Digimon is celebrating a big anniversary this year, and there is plenty coming for the franchise as such. Not only is there a new TV show and film in the works, but the team behind Digimon Tamers came together for a special event this week. But after watching the stage show, well - fans were left pretty angry.

The whole thing went down on Sunday when DigiFes 2021 brought the stars of Digimon Tamers together. It was there the group did a script reading of an original episode meant to take place in the modern-day. However, things took a turn when it was revealed the story's villain was none other than political correctness.

The story begins with the Tamers reuniting as adults, and they are tasked with fighting a new villain. The team is presented with political correctness, a villain that authorities in the story describe as "the greatest problem facing the Internet and media". The story goes on to accuse political correctness of forcing people to "conform" to a single viewpoint while "censoring real news to replace with fake news". The Tamers aren't that worried about the ordeal until it attacks with moves like Cancel Culture, and they are prompted to take action.

Obviously, this episode's politically charged wording has caused lots of friction with fans. The need for objective, fact-based media is more important than ever, and Digimon fans aren't sure why this discussion was even brought into the franchise. The story was penned by Chiaki J. Konaka who penned scripts for the original anime, and fans have discovered some of the writer's blog posts point to his love of conspiracies. From 9/11 to COVID-19, Konaka has shared pieces and supported influencers who question topics like these in his posts.

"I hope you will forgive me for the unusual contents of this entry," Konaka wrote on Twitter when asked about the Digimon Tamers script. "However, if I don't write about this, I don't think you'll be able to understand why I've been speaking so passionately about this anime from 20 years ago."

Konaka has said he will give additional info on his views to overseas fans later this month, so it could clear up the fandom's confusion in light of this stage play. But for now, it seems fans of Digimon Tamers will have to sit by with a questionable taste in their mouths.

