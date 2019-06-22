Digimon Teases New Movie Details

The Digital Monsters are making a comeback! With a new video game around the corner in the form of Digimon: Survive, fans of the franchise have been anticipating any news releasing about the much hinted at upcoming film. Bandai Namco has decided to release additional information about the newest movie, dropping in the spring of next year, 2020. Fans of Digimon Adventure may want to make their way to Anime Expo next month to learn more about the newest installment of this long running franchise.

Bandai Namco dropped the news that they’ll be attending the Anime Expo convention with Toei Animation to discuss the future of the series and offer more juicy details:

Come to a Digi-Monumental panel presented by @ToeiAnimation and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America at @AnimeExpo! Join us as we talk about the Digimon brand, watch new trailers, giveaway prizes, and more, on July 6th from 10:00AM – 11:00AM in room LP5 (404AB). pic.twitter.com/MAjxG77cOC — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 22, 2019

The Digimon Adventure series is arguably the most popular installment of Digimon, following the adventures of the “Digi-Destined” as they attempted to navigate the digital world. With an anime series to its name as well as several movies, its been awhile since we’ve visited this world of youngsters attempting to save the world with their Digimon partners at their side.

Digimon Adventure Tri was a series of six films that revisited the world from 2015-2018, offering fans a brand new look at the world of the Digi-Destined as they continued to age and move forward in their lives. From the poster released here, it certainly leads one to believe that the students who visited the digital world will be making a comeback. Whether this will see them even older than they were before or simply revisiting older adventures is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted!

What do you think of this announcement regarding the new Digimon movie? Will you be attending Anime Expo to try to learn mroe about the future of Digimon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and digital monsters!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.