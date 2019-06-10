Digimon Unveils New High-End Figures of WarGreymon and Omnimon

Digimon will be celebrating its huge 20th Anniversary next year, and not only will the franchise be seeing a brand new film but it seems the franchise will be branching out into all kinds of cool and nostalgic merchandise. This includes new high-end model kits of some of the fan-favorite designs, and new collectibles based on the mega evolutions WarGreymon and Omnimon (Omegamon in Japan) will be hitting shelves in the future.

Though not many details as to their price or their release dates have been revealed just yet, the prototypes for the new collectibles were shown off during the recent Wonder Festival 2019 in Shanghai, China. Check it out below thanks to With the Will!

At WonFes Shanghai 2019, Bandai showed off some surprise Digimon model kits! WarGreymon & Omegamon are the first Digimon being added to the Figure-rise Standard line! Hopefully more will be coming soon! More at WtW- https://t.co/e0HpPpWjMh pic.twitter.com/7b4cdZKTlW — With the Will (@WithTheWill) June 8, 2019

Unfortunately there aren’t too many details about when these will release, but these are “reboot” figures of older ones released a while back. Fans can see additional details not seen in the original WarGreymon and Omnimon designs as they know come together like mecha. That’s certainly not the case in their original incarnations, but this will definitely be a welcome face lift for Digimon designs that have been around since Digimon Adventure.

Digimon will be celebrating its monumental 20th Anniversary next year with a new film reportedly titled Digimon Last Evolution – Bonds. The new film will feature the original Digimon Adventure children aged into their 20s, and each of the Japanese voice cast members has been confirmed to return. The film is scheduled for a release in Spring 2020, and will be bringing back Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.