Disney+ & Hulu Are Taking Anime English Dub Auditions (But There’s a Catch)

Disney is gearing up to expand its roster of English dub voice acting talent through some special new auditions, but there’s a bit of a catch when it comes to who they are looking for. Anime fans might have noticed how Disney+ and Hulu have been increasing their exclusive anime offerings in the last few years. This has included licensing some of the biggest new anime releases of the year, or creating some interesting new projects of their own. But it appears that Disney is looking to expand in a whole new way with a new approach to finding English voice acting talent.

As announced by the Sr. Manager of English dubbing at Disney, Reuben Lack, on social media, Disney is opening the floor to auditions from interested English voice talents. The team is opening up submissions for demos for potential future Disney+/Hulu anime dubs, but it is not a guarantee of a future audition or role. Instead, they are looking for talent they have never seen before and only are taking submissions from talent not currently represented by those without Los Angeles agency representation or have auditioned with them before.

Disney+/Hulu Is Taking Submissions for Brand New Talent

The full submission form (which you can find here) reveals that Disney+/Hulu are taking submissions from interested talents until February 13th at 10:00AM PT. As Disney explains about the process, it’s their opportunity to hear from new talent they have never come across before. Noting that “It is not a guarantee of any audition opportunity or role in any project. However, we will listen to every demo submitted and select a handful, likely around 10, to include in auditions on future anime/animation titles.” So this could be the big break that some talents have been looking for with a viable chance at a potential future opportunity.

There are some restrictions as to who they are looking for, however, as not only are they seeking talent not currently represented by an agency in California (as it would duplicate their submissions), but also are currently living in the Los Angeles area or have a “suitable remote set-up with professional-grade equipment.” While this does put some unfortunate limits on who might be eligible, it’s still a wide call for talents who might take this time to take their shot and see if they can make it into the voice acting world.