Disney's Primos Voice Cast, Poster Revealed

Primos is finally gearing up for its premiere with Disney Channel and Disney+ later this Summer, and the animated series has revealed its voice cast along with a new poster ahead of its release! Primos has been in development with Disney Television Animation since it was announced to be in the works back in 2021. Disney has been fairly quiet about the in development series outside of showing off a few bits of footage last Summer, but now the animated series is finally getting ready for its full launch this July with both the Disney Channel and Disney+ streaming service.

Disney has announced that Primos will finally be making its debut with the Disney Channel with the first two episodes on July 25th at 8:00PM PST, and then be available for streaming with Disney+ beginning on July 26th. To celebrate the animated series finally getting a release date, Primos has revealed its first poster along with the voice cast for the stacked roster of characters fans will get to meet when it premieres with Disney later this Summer. You can check it all out below:

(Photo: Poster for Disney's Primos - Disney Television Animation)

Disney's Primos Voice Cast Revealed

Disney's Primos will first release on the Disney Channel with the first two episodes on July 25th at 8:00PM PST. Two new episodes will then release on a weekly basis beginning on Saturday, July 27th at 9:00AM PST. The first nine episodes of the new series will then be available for streaming with Disney+ beginning on July 26th. Creative and executive produced by Natasha Kline, Primos is a half-hour series produced by Disney Television Animation that will feature two 11 minute long segments.

Primos stars Myrna Velasco as Tater, Melissa Villaseñor as Tater's sister Nellie, Michelle Ortiz as Tater's mother Bibi, Jim Conroy as her father Bud, Angélica María as Tater's grandmother, Cheech Marin as Tater's grandfather, Liza Koshy as Tater's best friend Serena, and Tater's roster of cousins include Elizabeth Grullón as Lita, Jonathan Melo as Scooter, Rick Simon as Cousin Bud and Big Nacho, Cristina Vee Valenzuela as Tere and Toñita, Natasha Kline as Gordita and ChaCha, Nomi Ruiz as Tabi, Becca Q. Co as Lot Lot, Ryan Anderson Lopez as Nachito, and Sarah Tubert as Lucita.

Disney teases what to expect from the series as such, "Primos is a coming-of-age animated comedy that follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins ("primos" in Spanish) move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self."

