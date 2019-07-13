Dr. Stone Creators Announce Anime NYC Appearance

Dr. Stone has arrived! One of the most anticipated anime series to be released this summer, the anime franchise follows a pair of teenage buddies as they attempt to remake the world following a disastrous event that encases everyone on earth in solid rock. To help with the further promotion of the series, the upcoming convention, Anime NYC, will be bringing the creators of Dr. Stone right to the fans with Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi making their ways to the states.

Viz Media dropped the news on their Official Twitter Account that the creators of Dr. Stone would be attending the popular anime convention, with these “mad scientists” surely offering new insights into the creation of the franchise:

GET EXCITED!!! The creators of Dr. STONE, Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, are joining us at @AnimeNYC! pic.twitter.com/qIJnd2pBsy — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 10, 2019

Anime NYC has been in operation since 2017, so it’s fairly young when compared to some of the movers and shakers like Anime Expo and/or Otakon to name a few. With guests of honor such as the creators of Dr. Stone, the convention is looking to further make a name for itself when it opens its doors once again this November to fans of anime across the country and the world.

Dr. Stone currently has two episodes that have been released which follow the adventures Senku and Oki, two best friends who couldn’t be more different. Senku is a “mad scientist” who is attempting to use his scientific acumen to rebuild civilization from scratch while Oki attempts to help out his buddy by using his brute strength at opportune moments. While the anime may have just started, the manga began in 2017 so folks can get a head start on the events if they choose.

The anime series is currently listed with 24 episodes, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. Funimation will be offering the English dub at a later date, and they describe the series as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”