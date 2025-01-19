Dr. Stone Takes Cues From Attack on Titan’s Finale for Final Season

The first part of Dr. Stone’s final season made its debut as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. 3700 years ago, a mysterious green light appeared in the sky, petrifying the entire human population and marking the end of modern civilization. Senku wakes up in a stone world alone and survives for a few months before his friend Taiju wakes up from his slumber. The key to depetrification is complex and having limited resources is holding him back from waking up more people. However, Senku plans to use his knowledge of science to revive humanity and rebuild civilization.

He finds a small village of people whose ancestors survived the cataclysm. With their help, Senku uses modern knowledge to fight against Tsukasa’s army and even travel to the other side of the world. The second part of the third season ends with Senku and the others preparing to leave for America. They need to gather materials from all over the world to build a rocket and head for the moon. That’s where the source of the petrification beam lies The final season will follow his last adventure but the anime divided the final season into three parts.

Dr. Stone’s Final Season Will Release Three Parts Like Attack on Titan

Both Dr. Stone and Attack on Titan released their third seasons in two cours. MAPPA took over Attack on Titan and aired the final season in three cours. The first two parts were released as weekly seasons while the third part included two special episodes. In the final season, Dr. Stone is again taking the same route as Attack on Titan. The anime industry has undergone significant changes over the years. Before, it was common to release long-running shows weekly, which soon evolved into seasonal anime with better quality and fewer episodes.

Nowadays, diving the seasonal anime into multiple parts is slowly becoming a trend, after Attack on Titan popularizing this approach. This trend works perfectly for both fans and the production teams since it allows the studio to produce high-quality animation. Dr. Stone is famous for its vibrant visuals so this approach ensures that each episode receives the attention it deserves. The studio will likely keep releasing new cours every year till it reaches its conclusion.

What to Expect From Dr. Stone’s Final Season?

The final season will adapt The Truth of the Petrification (divided into five arcs) and Stone to Space Sagas. The Kingdom of Science plans to travel around the world and establish cities by reviving people for their biggest project yet. They must uncover the origin of the petrification beam and Why-Man’s role in the greatest tragedy in human history. They will first head to North America, to harvest corn, an easy way to make enough alcohol for the revival fluid.

Not only that, it’s a versatile crop that will be beneficial for them in the long run. Unexpectedly, North America has depetrified people, who all work for a genius scientist Xeno, someone Senku is familiar with. Although the Kingdom of Science is unwelcome in an unknown land, they must cross this hurdle to continue with their plans.