Dr. Stone’s Final Season Debuts First Opening: Watch

Dr. Stone has returned for the first wave of episodes as part of the anime’s fourth and final season, and things have kicked off in a huge new way with the debut of a new set of opening and ending themes. Dr. Stone Science Future serves as the fourth season of the anime taking on Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga series, and it will be adapting the final moments from the now finished manga. This final season will be taking place over three full cours of episodes with breaks in between, and the first of these batches is now airing this Winter.

Dr. Stone Science Future is definitely one of the big anime releases to look out for as part of the now airing Winter 2025 anime schedule, and this first batch of episodes have set Senku Ishigami and the rest of the Kingdom of Science on a new adventure. These have also debuted a new opening theme titled “CASAN​OVA POSSE” as performed by ALI, and you can check out the creditless version in the video above. The new ending theme for the season is titled “Rolling ​Stone” as performed by BREIMEN, and you can check it out below.

What to Know for Dr. Stone’s Final Season

Dr. Stone Science Future is the final season of the anime now airing this Winter, and fans can find it along with the English dub release now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. This final season features a returning staff and voice cast for its episodes, and is currently scheduled to run for three cours overall. These batches of episodes will have breaks in between, but it’s currently unclear how long each of these breaks will last. So it’s likely that fans will see the anime come to its complete end some time in 2026 with its true grand finale.

This new season has quite a lot to take on from the original Dr. Stone manga, so that means fans will have plenty to look forward to before it all ends. As the new opening teases, there’s a new key character who will be serving as one of the final primary antagonists that Senku will face. Because as he and the Kingdom of Science hope to make their way to other countries like the former United States of America for resources, they are going to find that they aren’t the only civilization that has come back in this stone world.

How Will Dr. Stone End?

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original Dr. Stone ended its manga run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, so that means there is still quite a lot of ground to cover before the anime can come to its conclusion as well. With the manga’s ending also set in stone, there’s also a pretty clear runway for the anime to take as it tackles these final chapters. There were also some extra chapters released after that ending, so the anime could take things even further if it wants to.

But this final season features the first direct antagonist for Senku since the first season had pitted him against the Tsukasa Empire, and unlike some of the other ones seen before, this next antagonist has the same level intelligence of Senku. That means it’s going to be the first real time that fans will be seeing two scientists take on one another before the anime comes to an end. But now it’s just a matter of seeing how the anime brings it all to life in the next couple of years.