Crunchyroll Has Good News for Dr. Stone English Dub Fans With Science Future

The good doctor and friends will be bowing out with the final season of Dr. Stone, subtitled Science Future. Crunchyroll intends to go all-out for the last season, giving fans a simultaneous release for the English dub and Japanese sub on its streaming service. The new dub brings back all the major actors to reprise their roles from the previous season, including Aaron Dismuke as the lead protagonist, Senku. Mike McFarland is the voice director of the season, while Zach Bolton will serve as producer. Tyler Walker is in charge of the adaptation, while Neal Malley will be the mixer.

Dr. Stone has had a simultaneous release of dub and sub-translations since the first season. The show was originally part of Funimation’s simuldub initiative back in 2019 before the company merged with Crunchyroll under Sony. Even after the merger, the English dub cast has remained the same throughout the series runtime. The first season of the series was one of the most anticipated shows of 2019, and the series was able to maintain the hype throughout the years. The Dr. Stone manga finally ended in March 2022, giving the anime a clear endpoint. The official Japanese and simuldub for Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 1 will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on January 9th.

All the Major Actors Return for Dr. Stone: Science Future

The full English dub cast for Dr. Stone: Science Future includes:

Senku voiced by Aaron Dismuke

voiced by Aaron Dismuke Ryusui voiced by Clifford Chapin

voiced by Clifford Chapin Gen voiced by Brandon McInnis

voiced by Brandon McInnis Kohaku voiced by Felecia Angelle

voiced by Felecia Angelle Minami voiced by Kristi Rothrock

voiced by Kristi Rothrock Suika voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft

voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft Chrome voiced by Matt Shipman

voiced by Matt Shipman Ukyo voiced by Mark Allen Jr.

voiced by Mark Allen Jr. Ginro voiced by Justin Briner

voiced by Justin Briner Taiju voiced by Ricco Fajardo

voiced by Ricco Fajardo Yo voiced by Kyle Phillips

voiced by Kyle Phillips Magma voiced by J. Michael Tatum

voiced by J. Michael Tatum Nikki voiced by Katelyn Barr

voiced by Katelyn Barr Yuzuriha voiced by Brittany Lauda

voiced by Brittany Lauda Kaseki voiced by Kenny Green

voiced by Kenny Green Kinro voiced by Jessie James Grelle

voiced by Jessie James Grelle Tsukasa voiced by Ian Sinclair

voiced by Ian Sinclair Francois voiced by Michelle Rojas

voiced by Michelle Rojas Kirisame voiced by Lindsay Seidel

voiced by Lindsay Seidel Matsukaze voiced by Alejandro Saab

While many anime fans don’t mind and some even prefer watching a series in the original Japanese language, having a dub is vital for an anime to reach a bigger audience. Funimation’s simuldubs impressed the fan community with how quickly the company was able to release them and for their high quality. Dr. Stone fans have grown attached to the English voice actors in the show, and most are no doubt happy that the majority of the actors will see the series to the end.

