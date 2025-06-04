Dr. Stone’s Final Season Drops New Part 2 Look & Release Date Ahead of Premiere

Play video

Based on the award-winning manga by Riichiro Inagaki (story) and Boichi (art), Dr. Stone’s anime adaptation is in its final stretch. The manga concluded in 2023, after which, TOHO announced that the final season will be divided into three cours. The first cour aired 12 episodes in Winter 2025, and now the series is all set for its second cour. The first cour picks up the story from where Season 3 ended, following Senku and the Kingdom of Science as they embark on a voyage to North America aboard the Perseus. Their goal is to gather resources necessary for constructing a rocket to reach the Moon and confront the enigmatic “Why-Man.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first step in this final scientific journey is to gather vital materials, especially resources like platinum, specialized alloys, and most importantly, corn, which leads them to North America. They believe the place must have remnants of 21st-century technology and crucial scientific elements. They safely made it to the other side of the world, only to find out Senku’s former mentor, Dr. Xeno, has already built an advanced facility there and has quite a few allies on his side. The first cour ends on a cliffhanger as the Kingdom of Science decides their next destination will be South America.

TOHO

The second part will debut on July 10th, 2025, as part of the Summer 2025 line-up. The trailer features the Kingdom of Science traveling to South America after escaping from Stanley. While the streaming platforms haven’t been announced yet, we can expect the upcoming cour to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can catch up with the series. The episode count and the dub release date will likely be announced sometime in July 2025.

TOHO

What to Expect From Dr. Stone: Science Future Cour 2?

Senku and Xeno will put their minds together in hopes of finding the mystery that lies in the place. Senku and his team believe that the petrification source is there, and they will likely find the origin of the petrification beam. Most importantly, Senku’s calculations indicate that Japan was the last place hit, meaning the origin is on the opposite side of the globe, which is South America.

However, reaching all the way to South America safely is more difficult than they realized, with Stanley chasing after them. He plans to kill everyone except Dr. Xeno, even if everyone surrenders. The cour will focus primarily on the final showdown against Stanley and his team. Although the Kingdom of Science has gained new allies, the battle is difficult for them because, unlike their enemies, they don’t plan to kill anyone. The second cour will begin from Chapter 170, the first chapter of the South America Arc.

We can expect this part to cover the entire arc and the New Stone World Arc. The final part, on the other hand, will fully adapt the Globetrotting and the Moon Mission Arcs, concluding the main story.

H/T: TOHO Animation on YouTube