Dr. Stone Releases New Anime Character Designs

Dr. Stone is a unique story currently running in Shonen Jump. It doesn’t have nearly the same amount of battles that you’ll find in its Shonen brothers Dragon Ball and One Piece, but it still creates an interesting premise that is worth checking out. With the anime dropping this July, TMS Entertainment, the Japanese animation studio responsible for creating this series, has released a number of new character designs for the cast. If you’ve been only reading the manga for Dr. Stone, get ready to see your favorites brought to life in its upcoming anime.

The manga series sees two young boys, Senku and Taiju respectively, being turned to stone along with the rest of the world in present day. Escaping from their stony fate thousands of years later, its up to boy genius Senku and his muscle-bound friend Taiju to discover how they can release humanity from their stony fate to create a semblance of the world they lost.

We can hardly wait for #DrSTONE anime to launch in July! What do you think of these character designs? pic.twitter.com/abLdSZat2q — TMS Entertainment (@tmsanime) May 20, 2019

Created by Richiiro Inagaki, Senku acts as the main protagonist of the series, attempting to use his genius in order to find a cure for the world’s ills. The manga itself originally dropped in March of 2017 and has thus far had ten volumes of story to its name. The story revolves mostly around the pair of boys attempting to free everyone with the creation of the solvent, “nital”, that can break people free one at a time. When the duo frees a fellow student of theirs named Tsukasa who believes that only young people should be freed to rule the world. Thus two tribes are created that are at odds with one another, giving us the central conflict of Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Viz Media describes the series as such:

“One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”

