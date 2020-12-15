Dr. Stone Season 2 Episode Order Surfaces Online

✖

Dr. Stone is one of the top series performing in Shonen Jump, and much of its fame stems from its hit anime debut. The first season of Dr. Stone was loved by fans around the world, so it goes without saying that season two is a big deal. In fact, fans have been patiently awaiting the comeback for two years now, but it sounds like season two might be shorter than expected.

The update comes from social media as vetted influencers such as SugoiLITE shared the episode order for Dr. Stone. It was there fans were told this new season would likely last a single cour. This means only 12-13 episodes will likely come out in 2021, and Dr. Stone fans admit they expected as much... even if it is a bit disappointing.

TV anime "Dr. STONE: Season 2" is listed with only 1 cour. #ドクターストーン pic.twitter.com/UpgHxXNpLe — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) December 15, 2020

After all, Dr. Stone has a limited number of chapters to work with when it comes to thee Stone Wars arc. The arc plans to cover much of season two, so some fans admit they are worried this one-cour order could even be shortened to 10 episodes. The only way to expand the arc would be with some filler, so fans will have to keep an eye on Dr. Stone as its new season approaches.

Currently, season two is set to debut on January 14, and it will be simulcast in the U.S. as usual. You can catch up with all 24 episodes of season one right now if you'd like to prepare for its big comeback. And if you need more info on Dr. Stone, its official synopsis can be found below:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

What do you make of this Dr. Stone report? Are you surprised by this episode order or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.