Dr. Stone Releases New Season 2 Trailer

Dr. Stone has released a new trailer for Season 2! Confirmed to be in the works following the end of the first season, the second season of the series is one of the most anticipated releases of the Winter 2021 anime line up. The first season ended with the major tease that Senku would soon be going into a full-out war against Tsukasa, and the second season of the series will showcase what this looks like as Senku and the others make their way through their first winter in the stone world. Now we have a better idea of what this will look like!

You can check out the newest trailer for Dr. Stone Season 2 in the video above from Funimation, which will be releasing a SimulDub of the second season at a later date. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the new season alongside its debut in Japan on January 14th next year, and you can see all of the new winter looks for characters like Senku in the trailer as well.

Along with the new looks, the newest trailer for the second season gives fans a taste of the new opening theme, "Rakuen" by Fujifabric. The new ending theme for the series will be titled "Koe?" as performed by Hatena. The new season of the series will be adapting the fan favorite Stone Wars arc from Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series as well, so there will be lots to look forward to.

This arc picks up from the major tease at the end of the first season of a major conflict between Senku's Kingdom of Science and Tsukasa's Empire of Might. As you can gleam in this new trailer, Senku is doing everything he can to use science to his advantage and defeat Tsukasa with information and technology because his side would not win in a direct fight.

With Tsukasa's Empire of Might comes several new faces as Senku realizes he has to work that much harder to defeat Tsukasa's specifically gathered group of talented young people who are making the most of their time in the stone world. It'll be a more action-heavy take on the series, but will still have the same sense of discovery the first season had.

