Dr. Stone Reveals Why its Villain Turned the Earth to Stone

Dr. Stone’s main villain has revealed why the Earth was petrified and turned to stone in the first place in the latest chapters of the manga! Ever since the final arc of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga series first began last Fall, the “Stone to Space” phase of the series had seen Senku Ishigami working together with people all around the world to eventually craft a ship that could make it to the moon. This trip ended up being successful, and it was on the moon’s surface that Senku finally came face to face with the Why-Man, the one who started all of this.

The series is inching closer and closer to its immediate end (which is looking all the more palpable with some of the reveals we have gotten lately), and after it was revealed that the true “villain” of the series was a mass of Medusas that serve as a parasitic technological life force that seeks to advance their own means through the exploitation of intelligent life, it’s explained that the Earth was turned to stone in the first place as their intelligent life could understand the allure of eternal life. Thus keeping the cycle going.

Chapters 229-230 of the series sees the Medusas explain that they first test intelligent life with their petrification, and that humanity was one of the species that recognized that this power could keep them alive forever. This granted immortality was meant to be a lure to eventually experiment enough to keep the Medusas going. Monitoring the radio waves given by humanity over the millennia, the Medusas sought to teach humans about this immortality by forcing activation throughout the years.

It’s why the Meduas seemed to activate on their own, and it’s why the “Do you want to die?” question comes into play as the Medusas are literally asking humanity if they’d prefer death over that eternal life. The petrification is made to break easier with high mental activity (it’s why Senku is one of the first to break out), and when the humans chose to avoid the Medusa use at first, then they started to act even more. Now it’s just a matter if Senku can work with such a mentality.

The Medusas can’t understand why humanity would devlop technology that isn’t specifically meant for saving the Medusas, and Senku needs to understand more about this advanced technological life. As the series comes to an end, there’s one last agreement that Senku wants to reach. We’ll see if that works out, but what do you think? How do you feel about the Why-Man’s reveal overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!