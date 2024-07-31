Dragon Ball Daima World Premiere Announced

Dragon Ball Daima might just be the biggest anime arrival of the fall anime season, as fans have been dying to see what this new story has in store for Goku and the Z-Fighters. Transforming the anime heroes into tinier versions of themselves, the project was helped forged by deceased Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, meaning that quite a few viewers will tune in to see one of the artist’s final works. While the series is confirmed for October, the prequel series to Super hasn’t revealed its release date but it has revealed when anime fans can expect its first episodes to air thanks to a world premiere event.

For those who might need a breakdown of this new Toei Animation anime series, the upcoming story will take place following the death of Kid Buu but before the arrival of Whis and Beerus which kicked off Dragon Ball Super. Much like Dragon Ball GT, a wish is made on the Dragon Balls that transform Goku and his allies into child-sized versions of themselves. Traveling across the universe with the Kais to undo this wish and discover what has been happening to make this conspiracy a reality, Dragon Ball Daima is sure to have plenty of surprises in store.

Daima’s Grand Adventure Debut

The world premiere event will be held in Japan and is titled “Dragon Ball Daimatsuri”. Taking place on October 6th, the invite-only event will air the first episode of the series and is planning to have Son Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa in attendance. On top of the anime’s premiere, the event is also planning on featuring big news for Dragon Ball games such as Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Dragon Ball Legends, and Dragon Ball Super Divers.

If you want to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima, here’s how Toei Animation breaks down the upcoming anime adaptation, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

