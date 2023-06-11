Dragon Ball: A Visual History Is Now Cheaper Than Ever

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, so it goes without saying its history runs deep. From its earliest days on the page to its latest on the screen, the franchise has been through a lot. All of its highlights have been contained in one easy place courtesy of Dragon Ball: A Visual History, and the special book is cheaper to cop now than ever before.

If you head over to Amazon, you will find Dragon Ball: A Visual History is on sale for $23.93. Of course, Amazon Prime members get free shipping on the item, so you can nab this whole encyclopedia for more than 30% off.

For those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball: A Visual History, the book contains more than 200 pages of illustrations from Akira Toriyama, the man who brought Goku to life. Everything from early sketches to promo art is included in this visual history. There is even commentary included in this book by Toriyama that is exclusive to the Viz Media release, so we cannot recommend it enough to fans who need a good read this summer.

Want more information on the book? No problem! You can read the official production description for Dragon Ball: A Visual History here: "A comprehensive art book showcasing manga art, additional promotional material, creator commentary and notes/sketches/posters, from throughout the history of the original Dragon Ball series, all featured in a beautifully slipcased hardcover book with a dust jacket.

Featuring stunning full-color artwork, exclusive creator commentary and rarely-seen sketches, Dragon Ball: A Visual History is the definitive journey through the artwork of one of the most influential and popular manga series of all time, Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball."

Now there is one project missing from this Dragon Ball book, and that is because it hit theaters after the history was published. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is not featured in the piece, but luckily, you can find tons of art coverage on the film here at ComicBook. And hopefully, we will get another visual history in a few years featuring the CG movie! For now, however, this gorgeous color guide to Dragon Ball is one of the best resources we have on Toriyama's megahit series.

Do you plan on adding this piece of Dragon Ball history to your collection? Or do you have it already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.