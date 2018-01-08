‘Dragon Ball Z’ and Adidas Collab Reportedly Leaks Freeza, Cell Kicks

If you are a sneakerhead who love Dragon Ball, you will want to save up your money ASAP. Earlier this year, reports surfaced of an impending collaboration Adidas was doing with the anime franchise, and alleged leaks from the line just hit the Internet.

So, as you can see below, Cell and Freeza will soon get their own kicks.

Over on Instagram, a popular page called What Drops Next shared reported images of two Dragon Ball x Adidas shoes. The first, which can be seen below, shows off the shoes Freeza will get from the fan-favorite brand. The shoes’ style will be Yung-1, and they feature the villains trademark colors. So, if you are in the mood to do some intergalactic takeovers, then you will want to get your hands on this white-and-purple collectible.

As for the second leak, it shows the shoes which drew their inspiration from Cell. The green shoes feature a speckled pattern just like the Dragon Ball Z baddie, and its large white rims accent its purple detailing. The shoes will be released in the Prophere style, but these two items are not the only ones being worked on.

If these leaks are correct, the the Dragon Ball x Adidas line will feature kicks based on some surprising characters. There are meant to be 7-8 pieces total, and What Drops Next says Mr. Popo, Yajirobe, Tenshinhan, and Mr. Satan will get their own shoes. There is no word on if Vegeta and Goku will be added to that list, but fans are crossing their fingers.

So far, there is no official announcement from Adidas about the anime team-up, but fans are hopeful. The collaboration would be the first official one between the brands. In the past, some fans did manage to get their own Dragon Ball kicks from Adidas through the Adidas ZX Flux collection. One lucky fan managed to get his design approved by Adidas on accident, giving the customizable shoes some very copyright unfriendly designs

Would you be interested in this Adidas collaboration?