Dragon Ball Animator Talks Series Reboot

Following the conclusion of Dragon Ball Daima, shonen fans have wondered what is next for the Z-Fighter franchise. Dragon Ball Super released its first new chapter in some time earlier this year but the manga has yet to announce when new installments will arrive, to say nothing of a return date for the anime. In a recent interview, Daima animator Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru reflected on the arrival of this surprising sequel series. During the interview, Nakatsuru also reflected on the idea of starting from the beginning with a Dragon Ball Remake.

In the recent interview, Katsuyoshi dove right into the topic of whether he would be a part of a remake were he given the opportunity, “If I could contribute something and be useful in some way, I would love to, but if we were to start again from the Dragon Ball manga, perhaps younger people would want to completely re-adapt it. This would probably offer new possibilities. Perhaps younger people would want to completely re-adapt it. In any case, the original work exists, and from there, there are multiple ways to create a new series. Since I think it will happen one day, I also think that whether I participate or not is not that important.”

The Dragon Ball animator continued, “Perhaps what matters most is that everyone can enjoy the franchise for as long as possible. And maybe, in this way, some will be inspired by Toriyama-sensei’s work and we could ever see a creation that goes beyond even Toriyama-sensei’s imagination and still, perhaps, enjoy it.”

As it stands, creators behind the shonen franchise have teased the idea that the story of Dragon Ball could continue for decades into the future even after Toriyama’s tragic passing. Most likely, for Dragon Ball Super, artist Toyotaro would take the reins of the series and follow-up on some major plotlines that have yet to be resolved, such as Frieza’s new ultimate transformation.

Dragon Ball Daima’s Future

Earlier this year, the twentieth episode of Dragon Ball Daima was released, seeing the Z-Fighters return to their normal, adult selves while also having them leave the Demon Realm after spending the majority of the anime there. Since this series was created thanks to a heavy influence from creator Akira Toriyama, the chances of a second season seem unlikely at this point especially considering the fact that the anime which gave us a canon Super Saiyan 4 takes place before the events of Super.

Still, with the many new characters and transformations that were introduced in Dragon Ball Daima, it seems likely that we’ll see some of them make a comeback in Dragon Ball Super’s future. The idea of never revisiting Super Saiyan 4 following Goku revealing that he can access this transformation at will seems unbelievable, and fingers crossed that we see the form return sooner rather than later.

Want to keep tabs on Goku and the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.