DC Artist Celebrates Dragon Ball Daima Finale With SSJ4 Goku Makeover

Dragon Ball Daima officially came to an end last month, and one prominent DC Comics artist is celebrating the finale with a cool new tribute to Super Saiyan 4 Goku. Dragon Ball Daima had some massive reveals for fans as with it being set after the events of the Majin Buu arc, the new story following Goku through the Demon Realm came with a number of major changes to the Dragon Ball timeline. The biggest shake up came towards the end of the series as it was revealed that Goku now had access to a brand new version of Super Saiyan 4.

This form was previously exclusive to the non-canonical events of the Dragon Ball GT anime, and is thus now an official part of the Dragon Ball canon as overseen by late series creator Akira Toriyama. This new version of the form also came with a brand new look for the famous transformation as well as seen in Dragon Ball Daima‘s final episodes. Now this new Super Saiyan 4 Goku has gotten a whole new makeover as shared by Dan Mora, who won ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Award for Best Cover Artist last year. Check it out below.

What’s New About Super Saiyan 4?

With this new take on the Super Saiyan 4 transformation, Dragon Ball Daima has unfortunately divided fans. While it was confirmed by Goku to also be named Super Saiyan 4 within the official Dragon Ball timeline, it was then revealed that it was brought about through normal training. Goku had been secretly training to access the form after fighting Majin Buu, but was unsure of whether or not he could pull it off. So while it seemed like Neva’s magic helped to awaken this latent power within him, Goku himself was already on the verge of unlocking the transformation naturally.

This has raised some unfortunate questions about Goku in the future of the series too. Because Dragon Ball Daima takes place after the fight with Majin Buu, but before Beerus and Whis arrive, Goku has apparently had this transformation within him but never decided to use it regardless of the situation. It’s an unfortunate retcon for the Dragon Ball Super series as now it seems like Goku just never decided to use this form despite how powerful it seems within the Dragon Ball Daima finale. It’s led to some debates that fans will likely have for years to come.

Will We See Super Saiyan 4 Goku Again?

At the same time, while Goku has never used Super Saiyan 4 within Dragon Ball Super, there’s still a potential to see the form in action again in the series’ future. Dragon Ball Super is currently on hiatus with no manga or anime releases on the horizon as of the time of this publication, but there’s a chance that the series will return. Dragon Ball Super‘s manga already returned earlier this Spring with a new story from artist Toyotaro without Akira Toriyama’s oversight, so there is a precedent set for the franchise to continue.

Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku has also expressed a desire to continue the Dragon Ball anime with new stories following Dragon Ball Daima, so there’s a chance fans will see Super Saiyan 4 in action in some form someday. With all of the advancements Goku makes later in the timeline, we might even see some new advancements for the Super Saiyan 4 form too much like how the god forms brought out Super Saiyan transformations in new kinds of ways.