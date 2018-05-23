The New ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Will Feature SSJ4, New Saiyans, and More

Dragon Ball fans have fallen in love with Super Dragon Ball Heroes because the game has combined all aspects of Dragon Ball non-canon and canon fare into one grand story that’s resulted in all sorts of new forms and characters.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Heroes anime adaptation is exciting because of this, and because it means the anime return of SSJ4 Goku from Dragon Ball GT, Cooler, new Saiyans, and more.

Following the Dark Empire saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the upcoming anime is set to adapt the Prison Planet saga of the game. Encompassing Universe Mission 1 and 2, this story follows Future Trunks and Mai as they come back to the past (after the events of Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc) so Trunks can train with Goku and Vegeta.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

But the biggest draw is how it previously integrated many elements from the also non-canon Dragon Ball GT such as Baby Vegeta and SSJ4 Goku. There’s also the main character, a new Saiyan named Xeno, who can transform into SSB as well.

If the new anime can capture any of the wacky fun of the original game, then fans will not want to miss it. If you’re unaware of this cool game the anime will be based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.