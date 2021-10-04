Dragon Ball Star Masako Nozawa Accepts New Award for Goku

When it comes to Son Goku, there is only one person who knows the character better than creator Akira Toriyama. Since day one, actress Masako Nozawa has given her all into voicing the hero, and she has played the fighter since his television debut in 1986. And now, the Dragon Ball actress has gotten a major award in honor of her work.

The update went live this week from Japan at she was gifted the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival Award. The organization chose to honor Nozawa given her lifetime contributions to voice acting, and she made sure to slip Goku into her pre-recorded speech.

The lovely video shows Nozawa recording in a studio overseas, and the Dragon Ball actress assures fans she wants to keep acting until she is well over 100 years old. “I’m honored to receive this award and thank my coworkers and fans. I want to keep voice acting until I turn 128. Everyone, enjoy your own lives too. Thanks again,” she ends the speech before pulling Goku out of her hat. A surprise battle cry rips from the star, and if Goku were here in person to judge the attack, well – we’re sure he would be very impressed by Nozawa.

This is far from Nozawa’s first award, and that tracks given her debut in 1962. The actress was born in Tokyo City in October 1936, and she is acting regularly today despite being 84 years old. In her time, Nozawa has worked on tons of major projects from Dragon Ball to Doraemon and GeGeGe no Kitaro. Of course, she is known best for her work on Akira Toriyama’s hit franchise. Nozawa does voice Goku, but she also plays Gohan and Goten. So if there is anyone deserving of this award, it would be this superstar!

