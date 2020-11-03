Dragon Ball Fans Sound Off on Their Favorite OG Fights
Dragon Ball is one of the most iconic anime out there, and it has been engaging fans with Son Goku since day one. The hero has become a de facto symbol of the medium, and it is hard to imagine shonen anime without him. After all, Goku had some amazing fights even back during his youth, and fans of Dragon Ball are debating their favorite fights from the original series.
You can find a slew of their answers in the slides below. It should come as no surprise that Dragon Ball includes Goku in most of its big fights, but there are those that ignore the Saiyan. Krillin has his fair share of battles back in the day, and Yamcha was included too. After all, the martial artist wasn't considered a joke then, and he had enough power to really give his enemies some trouble.
If you have never given Dragon Ball a shot before, there is nothing stopping you now. The original series is streaming on sites such as Funimation and Hulu. The series first debuted back in February 1986 and ran for more than three years. The show was then followed up by Dragon Ball Z, and its sequel helped popularize anime around the globe.
So, which fight from the original Dragon Ball anime ranks as your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Always a Good Choice
Goku vs Krillin is raw🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k1qqcUBLFx— SSJKAY 🐉 (@ssjkay) November 2, 2020
Strange but True
I'm actually really fond of the one with Ninja Murasaki, he was built up to be this huge threat, but then it's just several episodes of Goku humiliating him with no sweat, and something about it makes me laugh every time. pic.twitter.com/ncnBePlI9o— TheCynicClinic (@cynicclinic_yt) November 3, 2020
Tien Is Ready to Catch Hands
A Solid Match
Nostalgia FTW
It might be weird but 100% Goku vs Tao. I’m not sure why, probs nostalgia reasons, but this fights my fave. pic.twitter.com/VpDVbeiCwC— ⚠️$t0ner Himb0 Z0ne⚠️ (@ChoppedLucas) November 2, 2020
Alright, We See You
krillin vs Bacterian 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wMAitXcPsT— 𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒌_𝒅𝒆𝒄𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒅 (@PieroKobashi) November 2, 2020
Ah, Young Love
That Had to Hurt
Goku vs. Piccolo pic.twitter.com/MpQDioIHRA— Onokroli (@onokroli) November 2, 2020
A True Legend
Invisible Man. pic.twitter.com/wIPTcfX7RR— Sturlunson (@Sturlunson) November 2, 2020
Put 'Em Up
Tien VS Goku pic.twitter.com/kBoVhKJtv8— ЦПΉIПGΣD_ӨMΣGΛ♎ (@Villainofmylife) November 2, 2020