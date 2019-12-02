Dragon Ball’s Live-Action Reboot Rumor Gains More Traction

Dragon Ball fans know the sting of a live-action adaptation. More than a decade ago, 20th Century Fox gave Son Goku a shot by bringing the Saiyan to life on the big screen. Sadly, Dragonball Evolution did not go the way fans had hoped, but that does not mean it has ruined its chances. If a recent rumor is true, it could be that Dragon Ball is eyeing to redeem itself.

For those out of the loop, an outlet posted an article last month regarding Dragon Ball‘s live-action future. It was there We Got This Covered reported a new take on the franchise is in the works with Disney which surprised just about everyone. Now, a new voice has chimed in on the topic, and they are not someone you should ignore lightly.

Taking to Twitter, writer and noted scooper Daniel Richtman caught everyone by surprise today when he posted about Dragon Ball. He shared a message with fans which read, “Dragon Ball movie maybe finally” before setting the social media aflame.

Dragon Ball movie maybe finally?!?! 😲 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) December 2, 2019

For those unaware of the influence, DanielRPK is likely a familiar name to anyone in the comic book fandom. He has been very involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. DanielRPK became a well-known scooper after making correct statements about projects like Ghost Rider ahead of any official announcement. So while the anime community may not know Richtman, he has a solid track record behind him.

For now, there are no plans to make a live-action Dragon Ball film that fans know of. Toei Animation, Shueisha, and Disney haven’t breathed a word about Saiyans since these rumors arose. But if it comes true, then you know the Internet will have lots to say about the big undertaking.

