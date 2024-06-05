Dragon Ball: Locals and Politicians Are Rallying for an Akira Toriyama Museum

Dragon Ball is taking a step back from the spotlight right now, but the series will not stay down for long. In the wake of Akira Toriyama's tragic death, even Son Goku has needed a break. This fall, a new normal will be found as Dragon Ball Daima will debut, and the Dragon Ball Super manga will resume at some point. But while the series is in limbo, it seems fans (and politicians) in Japan are vying to open a museum dedicated to Toriyama.

Recently, Yahoo Japan covered the movement as Hideaki Omura, governor of the Aichi Prefecture, spoke with press. It was there the politician addressed a number of fan-campaigns asking for an Akira Toriyama Museum. Netizens overseas have asked the Aichi area to erect a museum as Toriyama called the prefecture home, and now Omura is weighing in.

According to reports, Omura "completely agrees" will the idea of having an Akira Toriyama museum. The governor's word have been echoed by those who worked closely with the late Dragon Ball creator. Matsuyama Takashi, a former editor under Toriyama, told Mainichi Shumbun that he "definitely wants an Akira Toriyama Museum (in Japan) as a fan" himself.

As for Omura, the governor of the Aichi Prefecture is more than willing to work with Toriyama's estate and license holders to make a museum happen. "Personally, I totally agree with [this idea] as a member of Aichi Prefecture. I really want to have something like that. It's not simple because of the copyrights involved... No one has talked about [a museum], but if the pitch makes progress, I would like to see it happen."

Currently, there are no plans in motion to bring an Akira Toriyama museum to life, but the desire is there. When the artist died earlier this year, Dragon Ball and Toriyama's other works became global topics. Few artists have ever impacted pop culture the way Toriyama did, and his sudden passing left millions bereft. There would be no better way to honor Toriyama's legacy than a museum, and it seems like his hometown is ready to oversee such a job.

