Dragon Ball: Johnny Yong Bosch Shares Vic Mignogna’s Reaction to Broly Recasting

Change is always hard to deal with, but it is something we must face everyday. Even our favorite TV series have to adapt over time, and Dragon Ball is no different. Over the decades, the anime has undergone all sorts of changes. Now, a new shift has come for the franchise all thanks to a recasting, and Johnny Yong Bosch wants fans to know he is the right guy to play Broly now.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball welcomed a brand-new cast member this week. The first clip of Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s dub of Broly went live, and fans were quick to recognize the voice. The actor taking over Broly from Vic Mignogna is none other than Bosch, and the newcomer says he has spoken with Broly’s former actor about the recasting.

Taking to Twitter, Bosch responded to a thread congratulating him on the new role. It was there the actor said he has big shoes to fill with Broly given the character’s legacy with both fans and the Dragon Ball franchise.

“We talked briefly about it,” Bosch said about Mignogna.

“Of course he’d rather continue but in light of the situation he’s glad it’s me. He’s a great actor and these are big shoes to fill.”

This response shows the former Broly actor has given his blessing to Bosch over the role. Mignogna oversaw the English dub of the Saiyan for years. He began his tenure with Dragon Ball on Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. Most recently, he voiced the fighter in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Not long after the film’s release, Mignogna and Funimation had a falling out after the actor was accused of harassment.

Now, it seems a new era of Broly has come to reign, and Bosch will be the actor overseeing its direction. Fans are eager to see how the Bleach star handles the Saiyan, so here’s to hoping Bosch and his throat are ready for the gig.

