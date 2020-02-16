Dragon Ball Ranks First in New Bandai Quarterly Report

Dragon Ball fans aren’t shy about their support for the series. Time and again, the fandom has shown up to support Goku through it all, and they’ve done so with hard cash. From DVDs to action figures and more, there all sorts of ways to spend money on Dragon Ball, and that is why Bandai Namco has a killer third quarter in 2020.

Not long ago, the company put out its new quarterly report, and the results did not shock Dragon Ball fans. The franchise came in first yet again with earnings for the third quarter, and it did so with a clear lead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full results below for yourself:

Aikatsu – 2.4 billion yen

Anpanman – 7.8

Ultraman – 6.5

KAMEN RIDER – 24.5

Mobile Suit Gundam – 62.7

Power Rangers – 5.0

DRAGON BALL – 87.9

NARUTO – 9.2

Pretty Cure – 5.9

ONE PIECE – 25.4

As you can see, the third quarter saw Dragon Ball dominate with Mobile Suit Gundam coming in second thanks to its games and Gunpla models. While a few of the Bandai Namco licenses were down, it is clear the company had a good quarter and is currently forecast for a stellar 2020 overall.

Still, Dragon Ball isn’t free and clear of all troubles. The series is still at number one, but it did decrease this year in sales. A year ago, Bandai Namco mad 90.8 billion yen off the property during its third quarter, so it is down about three million yen. The decrease is slight, but the mark has already got fans speculating when Dragon Ball might return for a new anime.

Are you surprised by these numbers…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.