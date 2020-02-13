Soccer Star Shows Off Impressive Dragon Ball Collection

The world of Dragon Ball has found itself in a number of different places in the world of sports. With some of the best players in the NBA and the NFL sometimes wearing merchandise from the wildly popular anime, such as Super Saiyan visors or Piccolo laced sneakers, the world of soccer has seemingly got into the action as well. Nelson Semedo, a soccer player for Portugal, has recently taken some time to show off his amazing collection of statues and figures from the Dragon Ball franchise and it is an impressive gathering of merchandise to be sure!

Dragon Ball, since first arriving on the scene in the 1980s, has created thousands of pieces of merchandise, becoming one of the most profitable anime franchises of all time. While the likes of Pokemon still excel past the Akira Toriyama series, that isn't stopping the anime from releasing newer and bigger statues and figurines with each passing year. Semedo's collection is certainly an impressive one, showing off his love of the series as well as a love of characters like Piccolo, Cell, Broly, Gohan and Bardock to name a few. Shockingly enough, he even has a statue of Shallot from the mobile game, Dragon Ball Legends!

Reddit User Upbeat_Sail shared the image of Nelson Semedo showing off his impressive collection of figurines that portray some of the biggest characters from the Dragon Ball franchise, proving that Akira Toriyama's series has long been creating some of the best anime models around:

Dragon Ball figures are so popular in fact, that sometimes they find their way into other Akira Toriyama merchandise, with a recent Collector's Edition of the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

What do you think of Nelson Semedo's impressive collection of Dragon Ball models? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

