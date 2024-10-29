Dragon Ball Launches Controversial Collab With Rurouni Kenshin’s Creator

Dragon Ball is back at it again with a new tribute. With a new video game and anime under thumb, the IP is living larger. Son Goku is where he belongs at the top, but the Saiyan is not untouchable. When it comes to controversy, Dragon Ball has had its fair share, and now the series is under fire over a recent tribute by the creator of Rurouni Kenshin.

Confused? Don’t be. We have the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project to thank for this ordeal. This month, the event returned with a new tribute, and it was there Nobuhiro Watsuki shared their latest work. The creator of Rurouni Kenshin redid the cover of Dragon Ball volume 30 in honor of Akira Toriyama’s hit series. But given Watsuki’s reputation, well – Dragon Ball fans would rather this tribute be buried.

The Controversy Behind Rurouni Kenshin, Explained

If you are not familiar with the controversy surrounding Watsuki, we hate to be the bearer of bad news. In 2017, authorities in Japan found DVDs in Watsuki’s Tokyo office that contained footage of naked girls. These girls were in their early teens according to reports, and the discovery gave police reason to search the artist’s home.

After raiding Watsuki’s home, police found more illicit material as they investigated whether the creator of Rurouni Kenshin had purchased child pornography. In his home, Watsuki had hundreds of DVDs containing such content. The artist was referred to prosecutors for possessing child pornography that year, and in February 2018, Watsuki was handed a sentence. The artist was told to pay a fine of less than $2,000 USD. And after a brief hiatus, Watsuki returned to work in June 2018 by resuming Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc.

As you can imagine, the uproar surrounding Watsuki was intense. Rurouni Kenshin is considered one of the best manga in the game, but its reputation plummeted once Watsuki was charged. The artist’s confession about possessing child pornography enraged fans across the globe. While the artist is back at work in Japan, many global fans continue to question why Watsuki was not cancelled for his crimes. This debate has raged for years, and now Dragon Ball fans are feeling conflicted over Watsuki’s tribute.

Dragon Ball Super Gallery Expands With Its Final Installments

Of course, the creator of Rurouni Kenshin is not the only person who has taken part in this project. Dragon Ball Super Gallery began in August 2021, after all. The event was launched in honor of Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary, and it recruits different manga artists to make tributes to Toriyama. From Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto) to Tite Kubo (Bleach) and Hirohiko Araki (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), a slew of top-tier creators have joined the project. Watsuki is one of the last creators to join the Dragon Ball Super Gallery, and he is the most controversial by far.

With dozens of tributes in tow, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery has put Toriyama’s skill center stage. The artist is second to none when it comes to composition, and Toriyama’s legacy lives on Dragon Ball. The creator died suddenly this year at the age of 68, leaving many to fret about the franchise’s future. With a new anime on hand, Goku is doing his best to meet Toriyama’s expectations even after their death. So while Watsuki may have the fandom ruffled, Dragon Ball is strong enough to withstand this controversial ordeal.

