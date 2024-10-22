Dragon Ball Super Star Believes a Sequel Will Happen: “They’d Be Fools Not To”

Dragon Ball fans are never satisfied, and that hunger is why the series has become a global phenomenon. Akira Toriyama created a delicious world that fans cannot get enough of. From anime series to feature films and video games, Dragon Ball has done plenty in its tenure. Still, the fandom is waiting to hear if Dragon Ball Super will ever return, and it turns out one star is confident in the comeback.

Not long ago, Sean Schemmel broke down his own take on the future of Dragon Ball Super. The voice actor, who plays Goku in the English dub, chatted with Dr. Applesauce during Collect-a-Con, and it was there Schemmel said it would be foolish for Dragon Ball Super to languish away.

WILL DRAGON BALL SUPER EVER RETURN? IT BETTER.

“I’m here for the rest of [Dragon Ball] Super when it comes back. If it ever does come back because they would be fools not to finish it, but that is up to the folks in Japan,” the voice actor explained. “We gotta respect that, but yeah – I’m here for it if they need me. The journey is going to keep continuing.”

Of course, Dragon Ball fans would be quick to agree with Schemmel. Back in 2015, the world watched as Dragon Ball Super made its anime debut, and the show did not hold anything back. From Super Saiyan God to Zen-Oh and Jiren, the anime introduced fans to some of the franchise’s biggest reveals. When it was made public that Dragon Ball Super would close in 2018, fans were certain the anime would return after a brief break, but that never played out.

Despite the social chatter surrounding Dragon Ball Super, the anime did not return from its hiatus, and it has yet to resurface. The manga, however, was a different story. Toyotaro, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super, worked with Akira Toriyama to keep Goku alive in print. The pair brought to life several epic arcs which follow the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime. From Moro to Granolah, the manga welcomed some big storylines that fans loved. The arcs are also perfect for television, and fans are still pleading for Toei Animation to adapt them for the screen.

DRAGON BALL DAIMA MARKS THE NEXT ERA OF THE ANIME

Schemmel is confident that Dragon Ball Super will make its return, and when it does, fans will be right there waiting. While we wait for that comeback, the franchise is already moving forward with a new era. After all, Dragon Ball Daima is live, and the anime is turning out to be the show we didn’t know we needed

With a few episodes under belt, Dragon Ball Daima is a better version of Dragon Ball GT, and it is covered with Toriyama’s prints. The anime has not only brought some gorgeous animation to life, but its lore-centric story has been a boon for fans. We have learned plenty about the Demon Realm and the Namekians in just a few episodes. With even more to go, Dragon Ball Daima is a treasure trove of content, and some of its plot twists are changing the canon as we know it. So if you were wary of the brand-new anime, well – you better catch up on the hit series ASAP.

And where can you find Dragon Ball Daima? The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Netflix. In November, the anime’s English dub will premiere in theaters starring Stephanie Nadolny as Goku Mini.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball pitch? Do you believe Toei Animation will bring Dragon Ball Super back to television? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

