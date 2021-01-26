Dragon Ball: Vegeta Meets Sailor Moon in This Viral Fan-Comic

✖

Dragon Ball fans will got the distance for their favorite fighters, but some characters need more love than others. As you might expect, the fandom has tons of love for Goku, but Vegeta can feel left out from time to time. Of course, that means fans of Vegeta will do whatever they can to lift him up, and that includes dedicating a fan-comic to him and the one named Sailor Moon.

Over on Twitter, netizens stopped when a viral post from the artist lemdraws popped up on their feed. It was there they learned the talented artist has been busy completing a special crossover of Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon. The ordeal imagines a world where Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is turned into Pretty Warrior Saiya Moon, and we are already obsessed.

Hey, everybody! I'm back from the hiatus void to happily announce that Saiya Moon Ch. 1 is finally FINISHED! it took like a MILLION years BUT it's DONE lol! The whole chapter will be FREE FOR EVERYONE TO READ online and will be released in early February! 🥳💖🌟🎀🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/E0hBAkH6jO — Lem🌙🎀 (@lemdraws) January 25, 2021

"I'm back from the hiatus void to happily announce that Saiya Moon Ch. 1 is finally FINISHED! it took like a MILLION years BUT it's DONE lol! The whole chapter will be FREE FOR EVERYONE TO READ online and will be released in early February," lemdraws told fans.

As you can see above, a short preview was posted of the first issue, and it looks gorgeous. The artist's style suits a magical girl series, but Vegeta and Goku still have a biting edge in their designs. Honestly, it is difficult to imagine how this mash-up could be any better, so netizens are obviously game to read this debut issue. It won't be long until February is here, so be sure to check out lemdraws for all the updates!

What do you make of this surprising mash-up? Does the Dragon Ball combo work for you or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.