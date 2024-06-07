Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release Date Revealed

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be out on October 11th, a release date now confirmed thanks to the game's appearance during Summer Game Fest. The release date reveal follows plenty of speculation and some believable guesses regarding when the game might release as well as reveals for numerous characters that'll join that game's massive roster at launch. This release date in October will also mark the first time that the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series (referred to as the "Sparking" series in Japan) will welcome a new chapter in the series since 2007 when Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 released.

The new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero didn't focus on new characters but instead shared more details about preorder bonuses including a mystery fighter. The game will also feature what appear to be "what if?" scenarios where players can choose different routes from those established in the Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super storylines.

Prior to this release date announcement, the focus of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero creators Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco has been to reveal character after character to fill out the game's daunting roster. The most recent of those reveals confirmed over 20 different characters with the theme this time being on fusion fighters, though in true Dragon Ball fashion, that mean a lot of familiar characters who naturally lead to another fighter such as Trunks and Goten being revealed alongside Gotenks. That's been the formula for many of these reveals with Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero largely splitting its different transformations and forms into different playable fighters as opposed to featuring those different forms as in-match power-ups.

Even after so many characters have already been revealed, there's still plenty more to go before Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is released. While many of those characters have indeed been familiar ones, some have been less well known such as Kakunsa who only appeared briefly in Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power arc.

Before Bandai Namco announced the release date for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, it was speculated that the fighting game would release in October. Apparently, people were able to discern from information readily available through Bandai Namco's site the release dates of not just Sparking! Zero but other games as well. Prior games in the Budokai Tenkaichi series stuck to an October release as well which added to the speculation.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on October 11th.