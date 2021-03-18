Dragon Ball Gets Gorgeous Fan-Made Studio Ghibli Animation

✖

Dragon Ball has gone through a lot in its last twenty years, and there is still more to come. While the series is thriving in print, the anime aspect of things has whittled down quite a bit. Of course, that means fans are doing their best to keep Dragon Ball alive in animation, and one artist is going viral for their whimsical take on Son Goku.

The piece comes courtesy of Fabio Chibi, an artist and animator from Brazil. Over on ArtStation, the freelancer posted a short animation reel they did of Goku but with a twist. This time, the Saiyan is shown as a kid, and he is brought to life in Studio Ghibli's gorgeous style.

The clip is short, but its beautiful scenery and motion are top-notch. Goku can be seen sitting atop a tall point meditating with his staff strapped to his back. As his tail swings lazily behind him, Goku finishes his moment of quiet with a nod. When Goku opens his eyes, Studio Ghibli fans will be struck by how the action feels so similar to that found in Hayao Miyazaki's movies. So as you can tell, Chibi's talent is on another level.

This whimsical artwork is beautifully made, and it shows how the right artist can bring out Dragon Ball's versatility. We know Dragon Ball best for its all-out action and insane fights, but that was not always the case. Back in the day, Goku was more likely to enjoy some slice-of-life time than to go Super Saiyan, and we love the way this fan-made reel reminds us of that fact.

What do you think of this animation crossover? Does this style suit Goku, or should Dragon Ball stick to what it's used to? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.