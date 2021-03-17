Dragon Ball: Goku Voice Actor Earns High Award for Her Contribution to Anime

✖

Masako Nozawa is easily most recognized for her role as Dragon Ball's Goku, also supplying the voices for the Saiyan's sons Gohan and Goten throughout Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, and the long time voice actress has been recognized at the Japan Media Arts Festival for her accomplishments. Nozawa is currently eighty-four years old, making it even more of an accomplishment that she has continued to give voice to one of the most popular Shonen anime characters to ever be introduced, and it seems as if the voice actor is showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

The last time we got to hear Nozawa as Goku in the universe of the anime was during the fan-favorite film of the series in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, in which her character was pitted against the Legendary Super Saiyan alongside his frenemy in Vegeta. Surprisingly enough, Broly did not bite the bullet in the film and may continue to be a presence in the series moving forward. Though we have yet to be given a return date for the anime series, Shonen fans are excited to see when the television show will continue by more than likely adapting the Moro Arc.

Twitter User Herms98 shared the big news that Nozawa had received the special achievement award from the Japan Media Arts Festival, honoring her for her long career in voice acting in both the Dragon Ball series and the world of anime at large:

The "first season" of Dragon Ball Super came to a close with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, seeing Universe 7 taking the crown following Goku achieving the new transformation known as Ultra Instinct. With the series being on hiatus since 2018, it is anyone's guess as to when the series will make its grand return, though it will be interesting to see if they dive right into the Moro Arc from the manga or decide to revisit the events that took place during the Broly movie, as the anime had done with Battle of Gods and Resurrection of F.

What do you think of the voice for Goku in Japan getting such a high honor?