Did ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Drop A Secret ‘Dragon Ball’ Easter Egg?

It has been a bit since fans learned about the next Super Smash Bros. game, but the hype surrounding the title has not died down. This year, Nintendo will bring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to the Switch, giving fans a chance to play the franchise’s next installment. So, while Goku may not be part of the game, fans think one character may pay homage to the Saiyan.

If you head to Twitter, you will find people comparing a fan-favorite Super Smash Bros. fighter to a Dragon Ball hero. The upcoming game will bring Wolf to the stage, and his character poster from E3 saw him shift into a stance Yamcha fans will know well.

So, fingers crossed the Star Fox fighter can use Wolf Fang Fist in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As you can see above, the comparison between Wolf’s stance and Yamcha are hard to overlook. Their legs are both bent as their hands crook the same angles. Even their heads are turned towards similar directions, giving the pair a serious twin vibe. So, it isn’t impossible to believe there is a tie between the two.

So far, Nintendo hasn’t said anything official about such a connection, and fans aren’t putting much stock into it. Yes, the poses are similar, but Yamcha’s famous attack was derived from something itself. The anime fighter’s Wolf Fang Fist is believed to be taken from a form of Kung Fu, so Wolf could be bouncing his fierce pose off that rather than Yamcha himself. However, if the Super Smash Bros. fighter starts using Ki energy, fans will find their theories were right.

If you are unfamiliar with Wolf, the character is a well-known one in the gaming community. Wolf debuted in the Star Fox series alongside characters such as Fox and Falco. The character joined the Super Smash Bros. roster with Brawl, and his status as a villain made him a popular alternative to Fox.

