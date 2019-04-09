‘Dragon Ball Z’ Meets ‘Avengers: Endgame’ In This Ominous Crossover

Dragon Ball fans are willing to do what it takes to make their meme dreams a reality. As the fandom continues to evolve, netizens find more and more things to parody with their favorite anime fighters, and it seems like Avengers: Endgame is the latest series to be targeted.

So, now would be a good time to ask yourself what Android 16 and — say — T’Challa have in common. Oh yeah, it’s that they’re both dead.

Recently, a fan hit up the website RIPT to share their parody mashing up Dragon Ball with Avengers: Endgame. The artist Lambzilla decided to alter the film’s recent posters highlighting the MCU’s fallen characters. It’s just that Android 16 is seen gracing this artwork instead of Spider-Man or the Winter Soldier.

As you can see above, the t-shirt features a headshot of Android 16. The black-and-white image features text across the center, and it reads, “Avenge The Fallen.” However, the line subs one letter with an actual Dragon Ball, and that little detail pulls the whole look together.

Of course, fans of the two series will have no trouble connecting the dots here. Back in Dragon Ball Z, Android 16 did bite the dust when Cell took out the nature-loving character. His death gave Gohan the rage needed to go Super Saiyan 2, but at least the boy didn’t have to see Android 16 turn to dust. The same cannot be said for Tony Stark as Iron Man watched Peter Parker disintegrate in his arms. So, it is your call on who had it worse here.

If you want to nab this shirt for yourself, you can grab one from RIPT today. The shirt comes in eight different colors and ranges in size from SM – 5XL. At most, the clever crossover t-shirt will run you $27 before tax, so there has never been a better time to buy into the shirt.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

