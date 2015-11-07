Dragon Ball Meets Charlie Brown in This Super Cute Crossover

✖

Dragon Ball as a franchise has been running for decades now, having arrived in the 1980s thanks to the work of Akira Toriyama, but it is far from the older franchise around, with a fan taking the opportunity to create a hilarious crossover that places the Shonen series into the hilarious, and far older, world of Peanuts. While the adventures of Charlie Brown are pretty much nothing like what we encounter in the world of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and the rest of the Z Fighters, the longevity of both franchises prove that they have their levels of success in common!

Originally created in 1950 by the comic strip creator Charles Schultz, Peanuts followed Charlie Brown and his friends through mundane adventures that wouldn't see them firing off energy blasts or fighting for the fate of the world, but simply living out their lives as a group of hilarious kids that would normally get footballs stolen from them or seek "psychiatric help" from their friend Lucy. While a crossover between these two properties will most likely never happen, it's clear that the fan who created this art work crossover was able to brilliantly take Piccolo and Gohan and imagine what the Namekian and his Saiyan student would look like as Peanuts' characters themselves!

Reddit Artist Cybertronian Cat shared this adorable take on both Piccolo and Gohan, imagining what they would look like if they took on the roles of Charlie Brown and Linus throughout the comic strip franchise of Peanuts that has become such a hit and continues to this day across television, movies, and comic strips:

Piccolo and Gohan might not be as strong as Goku and Vegeta at this point in Dragon Ball Super, but they did get the spotlight during the latest story arc of the series as they were able to create some ingenious tag team moves that had anime fans talking as one of the highlights of the Moro Arc. Though the teacher and student still have a ways to go before they can hit the level of Ultra Instinct, it's clear they'll remain a big part of the Dragon Ball franchise moving forward!

