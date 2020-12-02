Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines Chi-Chi's Training Gear

✖

One Dragon Ball cosplay has imagined what Chi-Chi's training gear would look like! Chi-Chi is one of the most prominent characters in Akira Toriyama's franchise overall because while she is not one of the core fighters in the series, she has played a significant role in continuing the series forward. Thanks to her life with Goku, fans have gotten to see a whole new side of our favorite Saiyan fighter. Thanks to Chi-Chi, series creator Akira Toriyama was also able to introduce characters such as Gohan and Goten for some pivotal moments later in the series as well.

But while Chi-Chi is more focused on raising her sons to be smart and skilled in their schooling, what would it look like if she were to spar with the two of them as well when Goku was away? Artist Lara Wegenear (who you can find more work from on Instagram here and on Twitter here) crafted an idea of what this would look like with a cool take on Goku's gi for Chi-Chi! Check it out below:

Although she was one of the key characters during Akira Toriyama's first iteration of the franchise, Chi-Chi has notably taken a back seat role from Dragon Ball Z on. This was most likely for the best as the scope of the fights quickly surpassed anything she could feasibly keep up with considering how other fighters such as Krillin or Tien had trouble sticking around. But there's also a tragic nature to her character.

While Goku goes off into space to fight for the fate of the Earth, his universe, and more, Chi-Chi is often the one who is kept in the dark until the very last moment. In this way, she and the rest of Goku's family provide a much needed anchor for him as he continues to grow into godly new levels of power. Whether he pays attention to this anchor is always one of Goku's flawed struggles, but she always remains a stone herself regardless.

How do feel about Chi-Chi's journey through the Dragon Ball franchise? Would it be fun to see her training in an outfit like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!