Dragon Ball Stars and Fans Pay Tribute to Chris Ayres

The stars behind Dragon Ball, stars in the media world, companies, and fans alike are coming together to pay tribute to the late Christopher Ayres following the late actor’s passing. It was revealed by Ayres’ girlfriend, voice actress Krystal LaPorte, that Ayres had passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and loved ones on October 18th. Ayres had been part of the voice acting scene for quite a while and has contributed many popular performances, but fans of the Dragon Ball series will fondly remember Ayres’ work as the voice behind the evil tyrant, Frieza.

Ayres took over for the voice of Frieza in the English since 2010 with Funimation’s release of Dragon Ball Z Kai and continued that performance through to the end of Dragon Ball Super’s anime run with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In that time, Ayres has crafted not only one of the most memorable anime villain performances of all time but cemented himself as a true Hall of Famer for everything he brought to Frieza and every other character he’s helped bring to life for fans around the world.

The stars of the series, fans, and major companies took to Twitter to honor Christopher Ayres following the late actor’s passing, and you can read on to see what those are saying to honor him. Let us know your favorite Ayres performances and Frieza moments in the comments!

