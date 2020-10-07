Controversial Dragon Ball Post Stirs Debate Over Anime's Best Fighting Series

Dragon Ball as a franchise remains one of the biggest anime in the world today, not just when it comes to "fighting series" but the entire medium in general, but one controversial post via social media has fans debating whether or not Akira Toriyama's series takes the cake when it comes to the best around. With Dragon Ball Super's anime currently on hiatus, the manga has been continuing the story of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters as they struggle against the ancient threat in the sorcerer known as Moro.

Unpopular Opinion: Dragon Ball series is the worst battle Shonen of all time. Idgaf if it inspired every battle Shonen to come it’s still the worst 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UNxGdsguQF — PlayBoyKillua (@Killuasdriipp) October 5, 2020

