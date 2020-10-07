Controversial Dragon Ball Post Stirs Debate Over Anime's Best Fighting Series
Dragon Ball as a franchise remains one of the biggest anime in the world today, not just when it comes to "fighting series" but the entire medium in general, but one controversial post via social media has fans debating whether or not Akira Toriyama's series takes the cake when it comes to the best around. With Dragon Ball Super's anime currently on hiatus, the manga has been continuing the story of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters as they struggle against the ancient threat in the sorcerer known as Moro.
Unpopular Opinion: Dragon Ball series is the worst battle Shonen of all time. Idgaf if it inspired every battle Shonen to come it’s still the worst 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/UNxGdsguQF— PlayBoyKillua (@Killuasdriipp) October 5, 2020
Do you think that Dragon Ball is the greatest fighting anime in the world today? What would be your choice if nto the adventures of Goku and Vegeta? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
Gohan Says Otherwise
Better Than The Hidden Leaf?
Its better than naruto...— Sly (@_Sly17) October 5, 2020
Goku Ratio
Ratio'd by goku pic.twitter.com/d9MJd3b2K2— Mac ワンピース | cw: Mob psycho (@CEOofmac) October 5, 2020
This Must End
Stop this , stop it now pic.twitter.com/sKQYkWAzbA— AKA RJ 🚀平和 (@_akarj_) October 5, 2020
Dragon Ball Super Could Use Some Polish
I personally really enjoy it. The only gripe I have is that nowadays, it relies on raw strength then techniques and strategy. Toyotaro ALMOST did this with Vegeta’s Forced Spirit Fission technique, but as soon as the plot was letting him win, he got fucked.— Plush #BloomBoltShipping (@PlushMaker400) October 6, 2020
Props To Toriyama
Your favourite anime woudlnt exist if it wasent for dragon ball series— Abdulrahman.Tiba (@abzalsayid) October 6, 2020
Respect The OG
Honestly I liked the fights better in the OG dragon ball then I did in Z if we’re talking about Manga fights. The fights used to be all technique base and didn’t evolve into a “my power level is stronger so I win”. Master Roshi beat goku not because he was stronger— A.D. Ackee (@anthonyackee2) October 6, 2020