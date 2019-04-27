These Custom Dragon Ball Converse Will Make You Wish for a Pair

Toei Animation is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, but Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball got its start long before. The original Dragon Ball series has a very dedicated fanbase, and fans really enjoyed the early series’ rounder character designs and more fantastical adventures. This made for some fantastic imagery, which makes it perfect for custom sneakers.

nath1988 on Reddit shared their custom Dragon Ball Converse that their partner crafted for them, and the detail is so elaborately done you’ll wish for a pair of these one of a kind sneakers for your own.

This slick custom paint job for this pair of Converse depicts the Dragon Ball era adventures of a young Goku, Bulma, Krillin, Tien, Yamcha, Oolong, Puar, and even Chi Chi as they ride on the series icon, Shenron. Each side of the sneakers depicts a different, excellently crafted image that fans wish they could have for themselves. Unfortunately for everyone else, nath1988 confirms these are one-of-a-kind.

Explaining to inquiring fans, nath1988 mentioned that the artist in question does not sell their art nor make copies. It’s hard not to see why when this custom project reportedly took upwards of 75 hours to complete. Though with that much time poured into this creation, it would be tough for any Dragon Ball fan to wear these shoes outside for fear of dirtying any one of these amazing visuals.

