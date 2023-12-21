Dragon Ball Cosplay Revisits Android 21's Ultimate Form

Android 21 was one of the biggest new characters introduced in the fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ. Thanks to the popularity of the new fighter, Akira Toriyama added her to another game in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, with the scientist-turned-android making another shocking appearance to confirm she was canon. Being featured briefly in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, cosplayers haven't forgotten the woman with ties to Dr. Gero and one cosplayer has recently brought the character back to the forefront with her final form.

Android 21 was a unique character in the history of Dragon Ball, appearing as the main villain of the latest fighting game in the series. Initially, the scientist had brought back some of the biggest villains of the series in an effort to consume them, using the genetics of Majin Buu to give herself a serious boost. Ultimately, the character split into two, giving her a good and an evil side, with Goku managing to take down the latter. In the latest film of the shonen franchise, it was revealed that 21 had a romantic interest in Dr. Gero and the two had a son who looks quite a bit like Android 16.

Android 21's Majin Phase

Despite appearing in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for a brief moment, anime fans have yet to see Android 21 return to either the anime or the manga. Should she make a comeback, it would be interesting to see how she stacks up power-wise in comparison to the heroes and villains that sprang from the mind of Akira Toriyama. The best bet for 21 to make an appearance would be next year's Dragon Ball Daima, though she might make an appearance as a toddler if Shenron's wish includes the Z-Fighters' villains.

At present, little has been revealed as to what will happen in Dragon Ball Super's manga now that the latest arc following the film has come to an end. Many readers are hoping that Frieza will make a return, as the last time the villain appeared, he was sporting a new transformation that made him the strongest being in the universe.

Do you want to see 21 one day make a debut in the official Dragon Ball Super storyline? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.