Dragon Ball Fan Wows with Cute, Casual Videl Cosplay

Dragon Ball cosplays come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. For some, they are only down to cosplay if they go all out with ornate costumes. Others are fine sporting casual looks done up with a t-shirt, but plenty of fans manage to strike a balance. Now, one fan is showing off how to hit the balance, and they did so with a sneaky cosplay of Videl.

Over on Reddit, a user known as MissCakeAndCream shared their recent Videl cosplay. The look is a super casual one which brings Gohan’s wife to life with a t-shirt and biker shorts. The only thing you’ll need is some rubber bands to do up a wig, and fans will be good to go from there.

As you can see below, the Dragon Ball look sees the cosplayer in a plain white t-shirt which pairs with some black bike shorts. The fan is sporting a simple pair of black fingerless gloves, and the rest of the look comes together with a wig. A long black wig was used to mimic Videl’s hair, and it is parted into pigtails by two yellow ties.

According to the fan, they went to the dollar store to grab the hair ties. “I literally went to the dollar store and got some yellow hair bands but they only had ones for kids so they were really small,” they explained.

For fans who need a quick convention cosplay, this look will certainly do the trick. It is easy enough to pull together in a day, and it is versatile enough for any gender or body type. The only thing that could make the Dragon Ball cosplay more authentic would be to have someone cosplaying as Gohan wrapped around your finger, but this simple to-do works just fine as is.

