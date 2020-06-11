Dragon Ball Fans Are Shocked Over Vegeta's Massive Gains Throughout The Years
Akira Toriyama's franchise of Dragon Ball has seen the Prince of the Saiyans change emotionally over the years, going from a planet conquering villain to one of the strongest protectors of the planet Earth, and while his mind certainly has changed, fans are taking notice of just how much muscle he's put on over the years. When Vegeta first appeared in Dragon Ball Z, he was far smaller than the warrior we know today, but that didn't stop him from being one of the strongest beings in the universe! As he achieves more power, it will be interesting to see just how bulkier he can become!
What is your favorite version of the Prince of the Saiyans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
He's A Buff Boy
Vegeta's neck had the most substantial character development in DB pic.twitter.com/js2QiQcU0O— Lonely (@lslonelyshadow) June 11, 2020
Let's Meet In The Middle
I would keep something more like a middle ground
Not too thick and not too thin either pic.twitter.com/ceu2dNQ3zS— Lonely (@lslonelyshadow) June 11, 2020
That Makes Sense
Well the reason why it's bigger that it was before is because I was working out on my neck after frieza choked me with his tail pic.twitter.com/uh0UxyeuXR— Prince Vegeta (@PrinceOfSuperSa) June 11, 2020
Dummy Thicc
He became a snacc 😳🤤 pic.twitter.com/Dxqx9VnHsm— Thok (@ThorbenTk) June 11, 2020
Did He Grow In Height Too?
He grew like a foot and a half at some point too— Raul Pudd (@DanielMadison78) June 11, 2020
Difference In Voice Actors?
on the left, Brian Drummond, vocal chords tight, restrained, high pitched, have to yell to get anything out
on the right, Chris Sabbot, dummy thicc vocal chords for growly deep bellows, freeflowing, easily controlled— AntifascistChoirBoy (@Choirboytwitch) June 11, 2020
Did His Neck Eat His Hair?
His hair just got absorbed into the neck.
Raccoons face dive did so much damage no sensu could fix it— The Girl with the Lotus Tattoo (@kya_vess) June 11, 2020
