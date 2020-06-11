Dragon Ball Fans Are Shocked Over Vegeta's Massive Gains Throughout The Years

Akira Toriyama's franchise of Dragon Ball has seen the Prince of the Saiyans change emotionally over the years, going from a planet conquering villain to one of the strongest protectors of the planet Earth, and while his mind certainly has changed, fans are taking notice of just how much muscle he's put on over the years. When Vegeta first appeared in Dragon Ball Z, he was far smaller than the warrior we know today, but that didn't stop him from being one of the strongest beings in the universe! As he achieves more power, it will be interesting to see just how bulkier he can become!

