Dragon Ball Cosplay Unleashes Carnage With Venomized Vegeta

The world recently had the opportunity to look further into the world of Marvel's Eddie Brock and his symbiote with the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and one cosplayer has decided to fuse the world of Venom with that of Dragon Ball by giving the Prince of the Saiyans a brand new addition to his repertoire. With Vegeta being at the top of the news thanks to his recent reveal of a new transformation that he learned while training beneath the god of destruction Beerus, it's no surprise to see anime fans taking the Saiyan Prince to new places.

While the world of Dragon Ball has never ventured into the superhero-filled world of Marvel, this isn't to say that the comics that spawned the likes of Venom, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and so many other colorful characters hasn't slipped into the world of anime. A number of years ago, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy battled the Titans from Hajime Isayama's Attack On Titan series and even more recently, the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool, found himself face to face with My Hero Academia's All Might in Wade's first manga series which has been continuing to this day.

Instagram Cosplayer Cosplay Page shared this fusion Cosplay that imagines what the Prince of the Saiyans would have looked like if he received a symbiote of his own that made Eddie Brock such a threat to Spider-Man throughout the years before Venom turned to the light side:

The next live-action film from Sony Pictures focusing on Venom will see Eddie tangling with none other than Carnage, the serial killing character that will be portrayed by Woody Harrelson. With Cletus Kassady making his first on-screen appearance, fans are excited to see how the red symbiote-wearing fiend will be portrayed by the star of Natural Born Killers and Zombieland.

Vegeta is currently tangling with the most powerful being in the universe in Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter who used his planet's Dragon Balls in a bid for revenge. Though readers aren't sure if the Saiyan Prince will claim victory, his new transformation is definitely grabbing a lot of attention.

