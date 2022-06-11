Dragon Ball Creator Explains Why He Changed Piccolo's Color for New Form

Since marketing began for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next film in the Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of Akira Toriyama, it's been no secret that Piccolo is finally set to receive a power-up to not only put him on an even playing field with the Saiyans, but change the color of his skin as well. Taking an opportunity to hype the film that will hit theaters around the world this August, the creator of the Shonen series has taken the opportunity to explain why Piccolo needed to change his color for his new form.

Warning. Akira Toriyama's comments will touch upon spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as well as the new power-ups that Piccolo receives within the film so be forewarned.

After stating that Piccolo was his favorite character, Toriyama went into detail regarding the Namekian's new transformations, not just touching upon his unlocked potential but also the form that has been dubbed "Piccolo Orange":

"My favorite character is Piccolo, because of his quiet stoicism. It's rare to see him talk and run around as much as he does this time around and this is also probably the first time he's gotten a proper transformation. Since he doesn't have any hair to stick straight up, I tried making him really buff instead. But I figured on its own this would make it kinda hard to tell he had transformed, so I also made him orange, although there are probably still times when it's hard to tell the difference between this and his normal form.

Maybe I should've made it a bit more over-the-top, but personally, I'm just happy that he's finally obtained battle power on par with Goku and company. Doesn't the name 'Orange Piccolo' sound like something he'd come up with? Since PIccolo's not good at naming things."

Piccolo hasn't been a part of the Granolah The Survivor Arc in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, so most likely, we won't see Piccolo Orange making an appearance in the fight against Gas, though we would imagine that the Namekian will one day arrive in the series proper with his new transformation.

