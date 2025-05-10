Dragon Ball Fans Can Own the Best Crossover Collection Soon (But There’s a Catch)

May 9th is officially Goku Day, meaning the Dragon Ball franchise celebrates the occasion with several new announcements. The biggest announcement on Goku Day 2025 is the Dragon Ball Double Cover Box, which contains all 42 volumes of the original Dragon Ball manga, plus new gallery illustrations made by the most popular manga artists in the business. The box set also commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the franchise. Even though the series technically began in November 1984 with the publication of the first manga chapter, May 9th falls within the first year of the manga’s publication. May 9 is roughly translated as Go and Ku in Japanese, explaining Goku Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dragon Ball Double Cover Box comes in a container that has new illustrations acknowledging the 40th Anniversary of the brand. All 42 volumes in the set will include double covers, with the dust jacket covers featuring the new gallery artwork made by the other artists. Beneath the dust jackets are the classic Akira Toriyama covers. The box set will also have eight original dividers and a double-sided card set for all 42 covers and gallery art. The box set is currently Japanese-exclusive, with the only way for fans to pre-order it through a Japanese web store or a retailer that offers overseas delivery. Pre-orders will close on August 3rd, 2025, and the box set is scheduled to release the following year on February 4th.

Shueisha

Can You Get The Dragon Ball Double Cover Box?

The Dragon Ball Double Cover Box is currently exclusive to Japan, with no news revealing if an English translation will be released in other countries. The box set is listed as costing 31,800 Yen after taxes. Some retailers would ship products overseas from Japan to customers in the United States, including Amazon. The Japanese Amazon website will occasionally ship things to overseas countries, and there is a link for the Dragon Ball Double Cover Box. There are also smaller online retail shops that would ship Japanese products to Western Countries, but most stores charge a shipping fee, which can be expensive depending on which part of the world you live.

Shueisha/Eiichiro Oda

Dragon Ball Turns 40!

The Dragon Ball Double Cover Box is part of the franchise’s 40th Anniversary celebration and remembering the series creator. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama sadly passed away in early 2024. To honor Toriyama and commemorate the 40th anniversary, the biggest manga artists in the world drew new renditions of the iconic 42 covers. The list of artists who contributed includes Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, Bleach‘s Tite Kubo, Chainsaw Man‘s Tatsuki Fujimoto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Hirohiko Araki, Yu Yu Hakusho‘s and Hunter x Hunter‘s Yoshihiro Togashi, and One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda. These new artist renderings of the 42 original Dragon Ball covers are the gallery covers used for the Double Cover Box.

The official Dragon Ball website has also been upgrading the Toriyama Archives, a daily update of Toriyama’s most popular art pieces from Dragon Ball. Bandai Namco unveiled a new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, focusing on the Daima edition of the video game. The Daima edition incorporates new content based on the most recent anime, Dragon Ball Daima, which was the final anime that Toriyama worked on before his passing. The Dragon Ball website is also handling a poll to determine which original Dragon Ball cover by Toriyama is the best.

H/T: Official Dragon Ball Website