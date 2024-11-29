Dragon Ball Project Will End With One Piece Crossover

The “Dragon Ball Super Gallery” project is one that has seen countless manga creators from the industry recreate some of the most well-known crossovers from the legendary shonen series. To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Son Goku and the Z-Fighters’ shonen introduction, anime fans have witnessed the creators of Naruto, Bleach, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more test out their skills. Like so many other anime projects, all good things much come to an end as the final cover of this long running project has been announced and none other than One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will be taking the chance to end things with a bang.

To give you an idea of how long this project has been running, it first started in 2021 as Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the Seventh Hokage and the Hidden Leaf Village, got the ball rolling. For years, a brand new cover has been released monthly as some of the most talented, well-known manga artists have shared their takes on Akira Toriyama’s popular characters. There have been several times in the past that Oda has shared new takes on the Z-Fighters, with the manga artist routinely stating that the influence Toriyama had on his own work was immense, so it makes sense that he would vie to be the final collaborator on the project.

Eiichiro Oda’s Dragon Ball Super

The latest entry for the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project was a cover created by artis tMasakazu Katsura, the creator of Video Girl Ai who took their chance to recreate an original Dragon Ball cover. While Eiichiro Oda’s cover choice remains a mystery, fans can expect it to arrive to ring in the new year to help in completing the long-running art project.

If you want to dive into a full blown anime adaptation of the Z-Fighters encountering the Straw Hat Pirates, we have good news for you. One Piece Episode 590, aka the installment that saw One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Toriko meet for the first time, is currently available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll. While no new crossovers have been confirmed, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery’s final cover is sure to see both franchises at their best.

Oda Talks Dragon Ball

In the past, Eiichiro Oda was more than willing to discuss how Dragon Ball influenced his work. When Dragon Ball Z originally ended for example, the One Piece creator was more than willing to share his thoughts regarding the end of the legendary series, “One Piece started in 1997, so just two years after Dragon Ball ended its run. It was a shock for all of us. All the newcomers were like ‘I want that spot!’, starting a period where everyone was competing against each other to fill the void left by Dragon Ball. Then after two years, everyone realized that comparing themselves to Dragon Ball was like asking to be defeated and somehow I managed to survive all of that.”

Oda continued, “At the time, Jump had lost both Dragon Ball and Slam Dunk and was heading into a historical low. The cover of the Jump that contained the first chapter of One Piece was featured in a newspaper that had “Magazine will overshadow Jump” as one of its titles. Not that it’s my fault or anything, but I remember feeling really frustrated.”

