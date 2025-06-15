Dragon Ball Beats Out Solo Leveling, Dandadan for Major Anime Award

Dragon Ball Daima has beat out the likes of Solo Leveling, DAN DA DAN and more for a major awards win. 2024 was one of the more competitive anime years in recent memory as there were a ton of big releases that stood out from the pack. This continued with the first half of 2025 as these anime releases have seemingly only gotten bigger ever since. But with Dragon Ball Daima wrapping up its run, this new Dragon Ball anime series has sparked all kinds of conversations among fans that are hoping to see come to fruition in different ways with other projects later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima has been competing for attention from fans alongside some major anime releases this year, but has still managed to win the award for Best Anime Series at the 2025 Astra TV Awards. The category also included some major franchises like Solo Leveling, DAN DA DAN, Lazarus, The Apothecary Diaries and much more so it’s an even more impressive awards win than you expect. Especially because some of these franchises seemed like they had taken over the world through the year.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima Wins Big at Astra TV Awards

The winners revealed for the 2025 Astra TV Awards confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima won Best Anime Series over Lazarus, DAN DA DAN, Fire Force Season 3, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, and Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow-. The Astra TV Awards have only started including Best Anime Series as a category for a year, with the first year’s winner being Solo Leveling, so this is an even more impressive win for Dragon Ball Daima considering just how unavoidable Solo Leveling Season 2 has seemingly been this year. It had completely dominated Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards this year, including a win for Anime of the Year, so it was a strong favorite.

Stephanie Nadolny as Goku Mini was also nominated for Dragon Ball Daima in the Best Lead Voice-Over Performance category, but unfortunately didn’t win. Solo Leveling Season 2 did win at the Astra TV Awards this year, however, as Aleks Le won for the Best Lead Voice-Over Performance category instead for his work in the newest season. That further shows just how packed of a year it’s been for anime already, and we’re only halfway through 2025 as of the time of this publication and awards win.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball Daima officially wrapped up its run earlier this year, and then not long after ended its English dubbed release as well. The anime is now moving to Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block this Summer, so fans will be able to check it out from the beginning in a whole new way. But as for the franchise itself, Dragon Ball Daima currently is the final TV anime series for the Dragon Ball franchise on a whole with no plans for the future revealed as of the time of this writing. But fans are naturally hoping to see more as soon as possible.

Dragon Ball Daima was released as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball’s original debut of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and featured what will likely be Akira Toriyama’s final original story before his passing. The Dragon Ball Super manga has subsequently been on a hiatus since Toriyama’s passing last year, so the franchise is currently at a standstill as fans wait to see what could be coming next. It’s just likely going to take a bit longer as those behind the scenes will try and figure out whether or not they should continue without the original creator.

HT – ANN