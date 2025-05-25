Solo Leveling Is Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year With Dominating Win

Between the launch of a successful new sequel manhwa and the release of a second season that completely outdid the first, Solo Leveling has undeniably had an amazing year, as have fans of the series. Though a third season has yet to be officially confirmed, the franchise has a bright future ahead, especially with the overwhelmingly positive reception the series has received from fans and critics alike so far. Adding to the excitement, Solo Leveling just made its mark at Crunchyroll’s 2025 Anime Awards, landing multiple huge wins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As promised, Crunchyroll announced the winners of the 2025 Anime Awards on May 25th, 2025, with Solo Leveling taking home the title as the Anime of the Year as well as several other awards. This year marked Solo Leveling’s first time being nominated at the prestigious award ceremony, and it’s safe to say, the series left quite a mark with nominations in 13 different categories, out of which Solo Leveling took home nine awards in all, including the most coveted of them all.

Solo Leveling Solos the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Given how Solo Leveling has been setting and breaking streaming records left and right since its first season debuted, it’s no surprise that the show received so many award nominations. Solo Leveling has effectively raised the bar for manhwa anime adaptations going forward, and while it’s hard to properly quantify its success, there’s no denying that Solo Leveling deserved its accolades. All in all, the nine awards that Solo Leveling won at the Anime Awards 2025 include:

Anime of the Year

Best New Anime Series

Best Action Anime

Best Main Character

Best Anime Score

Best Anime Ending Sequence (“request” by krage)

(“request” by krage) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – English (Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo)

(Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Brazilian Portuguese (Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo)

(Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Castilian Spanish (Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo)

The four other nominations that Solo Leveling did not win include Best Animation, which was taken home by Demon Slayer, Best Anime Voice Artist Performance in Hindi, which went to Lohit Sharma for his role as Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Best Anime Opening, and Best Anime Song, both of which unsurprisingly went to Dandadan for “Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts. As the saying goes, you win some, you lose some, but either way, Solo Leveling will likely dominate the Anime Awards yet again next year with Season 2.

Solo Leveling can be streamed on Crunchyroll.