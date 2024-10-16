Dragon Ball Daima: What Is Dr. Arinsu’s Goal?

Dragon Ball Daima has finally kicked off its run as part of the highly anticipated Fall 2024 anime schedule, and with it has introduced a mysterious new character to keep an eye on with Dr. Arinsu. Dragon Ball has ushered in a new era of the franchise as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This new anime series features a brand new story not seen in any of the previous anime or manga releases, and was crafted by Toriyama before his passing. So fans are starting to already gets tons of special new details.

The wider canon of Dragon Ball is starting to expand as the first episode of Dragon Ball Daima has introduced the Demon Realm. While the franchise has previously revealed this realm in the past, this is the first time a series will be fully diving into this realm. It’s also introduced a whole new cast of characters with their own hierarchy between them, and there’s a scientist playing a role that might have more control over things than what it seemed like during the premiere. So what is Dr. Arinsu truly after?

Who Is Dr. Arinsu in Dragon Ball Daima?

When we’re first thrown into the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Daima‘s premiere, it’s revealed that they actually had been watching the events of the Majin Buu arc. Following Dabura being taken control of through Babadi’s magic, Gomah and Degesu are introduced as two beings looking at the Earth as it all goes down. Following Dabura’s death, Gomah is crowned as the new Supreme Demon King. As for Degesu, it’s not quite clear what his role is yet in the realm itself but he’s apparently the little brother of the Supreme Kai for Universe 7.

It’s not surprising to find out that the Supreme Kai has siblings as Dragon Ball previously explained that the higher beings all branch off the same kind of tree, and it seems that there’s an equivalent to these godly beings found in the Demon Realm instead. But the real mystery is Dr. Arinsu. She’s introduced as Degesu’s sister (and thus is also related to the Supreme Kai), and it’s immediately clear that she knows a lot more about the situation that first let on. This includes everything that happened with Majin Buu, and likely can already predict how Gomah is going to respond to all of it.

What Is Dr. Arinsu Really After?

Dr. Arinsu is teased to be researching something as Gomah notes how Dabura gave her unlimited funds to do so. We seen Gomah insist that he’s not going to give her the funds now that he’s king, but it’s clear he’s nervous around her. It’s something that Degesu tries to ease his mind about, and it really teases that she might have more influence than what seems to be on the surface. Especially when it’s revealed later that when Gomah and Degesu are heading to Universe 7, Dr. Arinsu has already gone to the outside world and has likely seen everything go down first hand.

If there’s one thing that Dragon Ball fans know, it’s that scientists are usually plotting something sinister behind the scenes. It’s been since the very early days of the series that anyone who’s not a direct combatant is usually creating some kind of technology to even the scales. One look at how the Dragon Balls are kept in the Demon Realm, guarded by powerful golems developed by the Namekian Neva, showcases that it’s the same case here as well.

Dr. Arinsu is of course after knowledge, but to what end is the real question. It’s something we’ll likely see develop over the course of Dragon Ball Daima as Gomah won’t be the real antagonist. Someone in the Demon Realm is going to be the true villain of the series, and it just might be the scientist once connected to the Kais who has the knowledge of everything happening across the realms.